COLORADO, USA — The 1984 cinema classic The Karate Kid, which arrived at the height of the Reagan era when the Olympics were in Los Angeles and the Ghostbusters were saving the world, is turning 35.

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures are celebrating the anniversary by bringing the film back to theaters for two days: Sunday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 2.

The Karate Kid will play in several theaters across Colorado including Regal Denver Pavilions 15, AMC Southlands 16, Regal River Point 14, Tinseltown Colorado Springs, Regal Interquest Stadium 14, Tinseltown Pueblo, Cinemark Greeley Mall, Cinemark Fort Collins, AMC Orchards 12, AMC Highlands Ranch 24, AMC Castle Rock 12 and more.

For tickets and showtimes, visit FathomEvents.com.

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures

