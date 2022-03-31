9 classic movies returning to movie theaters this year

Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics Series are bringing some of the greatest titles ever back into movie theaters.

COLORADO, USA — Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) are bringing several unforgettable movies back to theaters in 2022.

The annual TCM Big Screen Classics series continues Sunday, April 10 with a 70th anniversary presentation of "Singin' in the Rain."

"It's a Wonderful Life," "Smokey and the Bandit," "Cabaret," "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Poltergeist," "In the Heat of the Night," "To Kill a Mockingbird," and "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane" are also scheduled to return to the silver screen this year.

Fathom Events said each film will play two or three days — usually Sundays and Wednesdays — twice a day. Each of the movies are presented in their original aspect ratio with pre- and post-film commentary by TCM hosts.

Tickets for the titles are available at FathomEvents.com.

Here are the movies to look forward this year as part of the yearlong "TCM Big Screen Classics" series:

Singin' in the Rain 70th Anniversary

Sunday, April 10; Wednesday, April 13

Smokey and the Bandit 45th Anniversary

Sunday, May 29; Wednesday, June 1; Thursday, June 2

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane 60th Anniversary

Sunday, June 12; Wednesday, June 15

Cabaret 50th Anniversary

Sunday, July 17; Wednesday, July 20

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 40th Anniversary

Sunday, Sept. 4; Monday, Sept. 5; Thursday, Sept. 8

Poltergeist 40th Anniversary

Sunday, Sept. 25; Monday, Sept. 26; Wednesday, Sept. 28

In the Heat of the Night 55th Anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 16; Wednesday, Oct. 19

To Kill A Mockingbird 60th Anniversary

Sunday, Nov. 13; Wednesday, Nov. 16

It's a Wonderful Life

Sunday, Dec. 18; Wednesday, Dec. 21

