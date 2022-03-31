9 classic movies returning to movie theaters this year

COLORADO, USA — Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) are bringing several unforgettable movies back to theaters in 2022.
The annual TCM Big Screen Classics series continues Sunday, April 10 with a 70th anniversary presentation of "Singin' in the Rain."
"It's a Wonderful Life," "Smokey and the Bandit," "Cabaret," "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Poltergeist," "In the Heat of the Night," "To Kill a Mockingbird," and "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane" are also scheduled to return to the silver screen this year.
Fathom Events said each film will play two or three days — usually Sundays and Wednesdays — twice a day. Each of the movies are presented in their original aspect ratio with pre- and post-film commentary by TCM hosts.
Tickets for the titles are available at FathomEvents.com.
Here are the movies to look forward this year as part of the yearlong "TCM Big Screen Classics" series:
Singin' in the Rain 70th Anniversary
Sunday, April 10; Wednesday, April 13
Smokey and the Bandit 45th Anniversary
Sunday, May 29; Wednesday, June 1; Thursday, June 2
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane 60th Anniversary
Sunday, June 12; Wednesday, June 15
Cabaret 50th Anniversary
Sunday, July 17; Wednesday, July 20
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 40th Anniversary
Sunday, Sept. 4; Monday, Sept. 5; Thursday, Sept. 8
Poltergeist 40th Anniversary
Sunday, Sept. 25; Monday, Sept. 26; Wednesday, Sept. 28
In the Heat of the Night 55th Anniversary
Sunday, Oct. 16; Wednesday, Oct. 19
To Kill A Mockingbird 60th Anniversary
Sunday, Nov. 13; Wednesday, Nov. 16
It's a Wonderful Life
Sunday, Dec. 18; Wednesday, Dec. 21
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.