Telluride Film Festival cancels 2020 event

The storied movie festival had been scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — One of the country's most influential film festivals has called its quits in 2020.

The 2020 edition of Colorado's Telluride Film Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.

The Telluride Film Festival was scheduled to land on Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7. The festival traditionally launches the award movie season.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Telluride Town Council would give the official festival status update on Tuesday, July 21.

Festival organizers said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday that their "heartbreaking but unanimous" decision came after "months of intense due diligence around physically holding an event."

"After months of intense due diligence around physically holding an event, we’ve come to the heartbreaking but unanimous conclusion to cancel this year’s Labor Day celebration of film in Telluride," said a letter from festival organizers provided to Deadline.

After next year's Academy Awards and Golden Globes were postponed until later in 2021, reports also indicate that many films were less likely to appear at the Labor Day weekend event in Telluride.

The Telluride Film Festival was founded in 1974.

