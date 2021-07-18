'The African Queen' returns to theaters for 70th anniversary

Starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, the 1951 film is arguably one of the finest ever made.

COLORADO, USA — Director John Huston's 1951 cinema classic "The African Queen" is returning to movie theaters as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series.

The film will play in movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 21.

Starring Academy Award winners Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, "The African Queen" tells the story of two mismatched strangers joining forces in a common cause. Bogie's river rat Charlie and Hepburn’s missionary Rose reluctantly join forces to torpedo a German gunboat in war-torn East Africa.

Humphrey Bogart won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role while Hepburn and Huston were nominated for Best Actress and Best Director respectively.

"The African Queen" was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 1994.

Presented as part of the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Big Screen Classics by Fathom Events, the movie will be presented with fresh insight and perspective from TCM hosts.

"The African Queen" tickets are available at fathomevents.com or at participating theater's box offices.

The TCM Big Screen Classics series continues throughout the year with "Citizen Kane" and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" among the movies scheduled to return to the silver screen this year.

“Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming,” said Fathom Events vice president of studio relations Tom Lucas in a release. “We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres – from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.