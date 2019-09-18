One of the most-beloved movies in film history is returning to theaters for three days in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

"The Shawshank Redemption" will play in movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, Sept. 22, Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25, presented by Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics Series.

Adapted from Stephen King's novella “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," "The Shawshank Redemption" originally premiered in theaters in September 1994.

Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown and Gil Bellows star in the picture which sees Robbins' mild-mannered banker Andy Dufresne wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary.

Warner Bros.

The film was only a moderate success at the box office but has since been elevated to modern-day classic. "The Shawshank Redemption" has held the No. 1 ranking on IMDb’s user-generated Top 250 list for more than a decade.

In 1995, "The Shawshank Redemption" was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor (Freeman), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Score.

> For tickets and showtimes, visit FathomEvents.com

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS