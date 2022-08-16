Tickets for the 45th Denver Film Festival to go on sale

Tickets and passes for the Denver Film Festival officially go on sale starting 10 a.m. on Thursday.

DENVER — Looking to catch tickets or passes to the 45th Denver Film Festival?

You might just be in luck!

Denver Film announced today that ticket packs and passes, including a limited number of Mile High level and All Access passes, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets can also be purchased on the Denver Film website.

According to a news release, this year's opening night to the festival is on Wed., Nov. 2 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and runs through Nov. 13. Festival-goers can expect a full lineup of in-person red carpet presentations, feature-length film screenings, documentaries, shorts, music videos and episodic content. Not to mention immersive/virtual reality programming, events, panels, parties and industry guests.

Screenings and festivities happen at several venues including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens and the AMC9 + CO10 theater.

“We’re eager to get back to our fully in-person festival lineup this fall and a return to the foundation of our Denver Film approach and vision for this annual cinematic celebration,” said Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith. “Over the past four-and-a-half decades, we have been bringing the very best in our industry to film lovers across this growing city and region, delivering access to the most creative, thought-provoking and entertaining films, filmmakers, actors and industry professionals in the world."

Ticket prices are as follows:

5-ticket pack – $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers (GA and Matinee)

10-ticket pack – $110 for members and $145 for nonmembers (GA and Matinee)

Mile High Pass – $325 for members and $450 for nonmembers

All Access Pass – $1,750 for members and $2,000 for nonmembers

Individual tickets to screenings and events go on sale to Denver Film members on Oct. 4 and to the general public on Oct. 7.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.