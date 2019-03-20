COLORADO, USA — Atticus Finch, named by the American Film Institute as the silver screen's greatest hero, returns to movie theaters beginning Sunday as part of the "TCM Big Screen Classics" series.

To Kill a Mockingbird, which centers around soft-spoken Southern lawyer Atticus Finch, will return to movie theaters on Sunday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 27.

Director Robert Mulligan’s 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird, was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won three Oscars, including Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In Colorado, the movie will play in several theaters including Regal Denver Pavillions 15, AMC Southlands 16, Regal River Point 14, Tinseltown Colorado Springs, Regal Interques Stadium 14, Cinemark Carefree Circle, AMC Orchards 12, Cinemark Fort Collins, Crossroads Mall and more.

Tickets can can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or at the theater box offices.

