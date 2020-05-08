Where to catch a Walmart drive-in movie in Colorado

Dates and locations for Walmart's free drive-in movie events have been released.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Walmart will host a drive-in movie tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises to transform 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters from Aug. 14 through Oct. 21 with 320 movie showings scheduled.

In Colorado, Walmart Drive-in movies will be screened in Grand Junction, Timnath, Pueblo West and Pueblo in September.

Tickets will be free, but must be requested in advance. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

Ticket sign up begins Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. MT. One ticket is good for one car.

Colorado Walmart Drive-in locations:

Grand Junction — 9/11/2020

Grand Junction — 9/12/2020

Timnath — 9/15/2020

Timnath — 9/16/2020

Pueblo West — 9/18/2020

Pueblo West — 9/19/2020

Pueblo — 9/22/2020

Pueblo — 9/23/2020

Guests will remain in their cars and parking spots will be spread out to ensure social distancing is taking place and masks will be required outside of vehicles. ADA accommodations will be made, but those needing assistance are asked to alert the participating store before arrival.

Attendees are asked to bring an FM radio (a car radio will work), a vehicle and a mask. Alcohol will not be served, and you are asked to remain in your vehicle throughout the film.

Walmart Drive-in movies:

Wonder Woman

Spy Kids

Space Jam

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Ghostbusters

The Wizard of Oz

Black Panther

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday Night Lights

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," said Walmart on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

For Walmart Drive-in details, visit this link.