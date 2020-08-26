Win $1,000 to watch 6 female-led superhero movies in 6 days

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all superhero fanatics!
All Home Connections, an online authorized sales agent of AT&T, is paying one lucky person $1,000 to watch and provide feedback on six female-led superhero movies in six days.
The winner will be required to watch and create a video review for the following six films:
- "Birds of Prey"
- "Captain Marvel"
- "Catwoman"
- "Dark Phoenix"
- "Elektra"
- "Wonder Woman"
In addition to the $1,000 prize, the winner will be given streaming access to all six films, popcorn and snacks, a $50 movie gift card and female superhero swag.
Participants must be 18 years old and residents of the United States.
Entries are accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET. All participants will receive an email Monday, Sept. 14 that will indicate whether or not they won.
Click here to apply.