It’s been three years since DC Comics’ Wonder Woman crushed the box office and next summer, a new era of wonder begins.

Warner Bros. dropped the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 on Sunday, and it finds Diana Prince living her best life in the 1980’s – well sort of.

“My life hasn’t been what you probably think it has. We all have our struggles."

While the official plot of the film hasn't been released, the film appears to make a 40 year time jump after World War I. Diana is dealing with the loss of many she's met along the way in her quest to become Wonder Woman.

“In the first movie we got to establish the story of Diana becoming Wonder Woman. In this movie, we’re going to find Diana in 1984. She’s quite lonely, she’s lost all of her friends over the years and she’s doing what she needs to do. She’s helping mankind and saving them until something crazy is about to happen to her,” actress Gal Gadot explained to an audience at Brazil’s CCXP.

How did Diana end up in 1984?

Director Patty Jenkins told the audience they were ready to incorporate Diana into the modern world.

“I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our modern belief system and what kind of villains come out of that,” she said.

Connecting the films were a challenge. Jenkins said the first film was its own movie and Wonder Woman 1984 tells the progression of Diana even though it’s such a different period of time.

Who are the villains?

It’s unclear who the main villain will be in the film although sharp businessman Max Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, looks to be a thorn in Diana’s side. Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Ann Minerva, also known as Cheetah.

Cheetah wasn’t shown in her full costume just yet, but Jenkins said a lot of it is “very real” and some elements of CGI was used for practical effects.

How did Steve Trevor return?

We all remember Steve Trevor sacrificed himself to save others in the last film. The trailer didn’t give any indication on how Chris Pine's character was able to come back but, he was looking very young and witty as ever.

Diana appeared to help Trevor find his way in the decade of big hair and neon. Is it real? Is it magic?

One of the best moments of the trailer is we finally get to see the glory of Wonder Woman when she debuts her golden eagle costume. It’s simply breathtaking. We do see the Amazons make an appearance but remember, Queen Hippolyta told Diana she couldn't return to Themyscira if she left.

Warner Bros.

There are so many questions.

We won't find out the answers as Wonder Woman 1984 drops on June 5, 2020.