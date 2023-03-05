CLEVELAND — As this year's class of inductees was officially announced Wednesday morning, it was also revealed that the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will not be held in Cleveland.
Instead, this year's event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, Nov. 3.
“This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s induction ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”
The last time Cleveland hosted an induction ceremony was back in 2021. The 2022 event was held in Los Angeles.
After the Rock Hall announced plans back in 2016 to rotate induction ceremonies between Cleveland and New York, Sykes has now hinted that future inductions could expand to other destinations.
"And hopefully one day other cities like London and Nashville," Sykes told Forbes in an interview last November. "My point of view was it's time to change that. The Rock Hall of Fame should live where the artists and the music industry is and those are those cities. And for me, Los Angeles will now will be a regular stop for the hall."
Who made the class of 2023? Here's the list:
PERFORMER CATEGORY
- Kate Bush
- Sheryl Crow
- Missy Elliott
- George Michael
- Willie Nelson
- Rage Against The Machine
- The Spinners
This category includes artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.
MUSICAL INFLUENCE AWARD
- DJ Kool Herc
- Link Wray
This category includes artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired and evolved rock 'n' roll and music impacting youth culture.
MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD
- Chaka Khan
- Al Kooper
- Bernie Taupin
This category is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
- Don Cornelius
This category includes non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated Rock Hall article on April 26, 2023.