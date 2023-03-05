The last time Cleveland hosted an induction ceremony was back in 2021. The 2022 event was held in Los Angeles.

Instead, this year's event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, Nov. 3.

“This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s induction ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

After the Rock Hall announced plans back in 2016 to rotate induction ceremonies between Cleveland and New York, Sykes has now hinted that future inductions could expand to other destinations.

"And hopefully one day other cities like London and Nashville," Sykes told Forbes in an interview last November. "My point of view was it's time to change that. The Rock Hall of Fame should live where the artists and the music industry is and those are those cities. And for me, Los Angeles will now will be a regular stop for the hall."

Who made the class of 2023? Here's the list:

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

This category includes artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

MUSICAL INFLUENCE AWARD

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

This category includes artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired and evolved rock 'n' roll and music impacting youth culture.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

This category is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Don Cornelius

This category includes non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.