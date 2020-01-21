DENVER — Alicia Keys has announced a stop in Denver this summer as part of her latest tour.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist will play the Bellco Theatre on Aug. 27.

The tour is in support of Keys' upcoming studio album ALICIA, which is set to be released on March 20.

American ExpressCard Members can purchase tickets to the tour before the general public, starting Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

'In addition to new music, Keys will be bringing her classics - from “No One” to “If I Ain’t Got You” to “Girl on Fire” - to life in a special multi-media, artistic experience on the ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR stage each night," music promoter LiveNation said.

Keys is set to host the Grammys Awards this Sunday, Jan. 26.

