KUSA — Cardi B announced on Instagram on Thursday evening that she will not be joining Bruno Mars on tour this fall, citing the recent birth of her daughter.

In the Instagram post, she says she thought that 6 weeks would be enough time for her to recover mentally and physically, but it's not.

"I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," the post read in part.

Bruno Mars was forced to postpone his Denver concert last October due to a severe sinus infection. He promised he would make it up and announced two shows with Cardi B in February.

The Grammy-winner was slated to perform with Cardi B on Fri. Sept. 7 and Sat. Sept. 8 in Denver.

It's unclear who, if anyone, will step in to fill Cardi B's space on the ticket. Bruno Mars commented on Cardi's decision on his Twitter, saying he knows "the fans will understand" and she is "absolutely doing the right thing."

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper welcomed her daughter, Kulture Kiari, in mid-July with Migos rapper Offset.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jul 26, 2018 at 5:49pm PDT

© 2018 KUSA-TV