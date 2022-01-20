Beatles tribute band announces Red Rocks return

On Aug. 26, 1964, one of the most iconic concerts at Red Rocks happened: The Beatles.

MORRISON, Colo. — Beatles tribute band "1964" The Tribute will return to Colorado once again.

The band will play its annual show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

In one of the most iconic concerts at Red Rocks history, The Beatles played Red Rocks on Aug. 26, 1964.

The show was the sixth stop on their summer 1964 United States and Canada tour. The Fab Four played in front of a crowd of about 7,000 and surprisingly did not sell out the venue. It was one of two shows on their tour that did not sell out. Tickets to the show cost $6.60.

NEW SHOW: "1964" The Tribute returns to #RedRocksCO Aug. 25, 2022 ☮️ Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/lO6HGRrIq2 — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) January 18, 2022

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

