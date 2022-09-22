'The 1975' announces Denver concert at Mission Ballroom

Rock band The 1975 has announced a return to Colorado.

DENVER — British alternative rock band The 1975 has announced a return to Colorado this December.

The four-member band will play Mission Ballroom in Denver's River North neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

The Channel 93.3 "Not So Silent Night" concert will also feature Lovelytheband and Neon The Bishop.

Tickets for the 16-and-older performance are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at AXS.com. Tickets range from $70 to $75 plus service fees.

Known for songs like "Love It If We Made It," “Chocolate," "Somebody Else" and "The Sound," The 1975 are currently touring on their "At Their Very Best" North American tour.

Chicago & Denver shows added. Tickets on sale Friday 23rd at 10am local time. https://t.co/1uh1V97xzx pic.twitter.com/LqXYS0wxDF — The 1975 (@the1975) September 21, 2022

