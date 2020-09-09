Nelly, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch and the full 2021 Colorado State Fair lineup unveiled

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced the entertainment acts of the 2021 fair.
Nelly, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Casey Donahew, Diamond Rio and George Thorogood and the Destroyers are among the performers set to appear at next year's Colorado State Fair.
Ticket presales begin Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and public ticket sales begin Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at ColoradoStateFair.com.
The first weekend of the fair begins with Casey Donahew on Friday, Aug. 27, Dustin Lynch on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Diamond Rio on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Country music star Jon Pardi takes the stage Friday, Sept. 3 and Nelly will perform on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Other entertainment acts announced include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.
The 2021 Colorado State Fair opens Aug. 27 and continues through Sept. 6 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.
Colorado State Fair 2021
- Friday, Aug. 27 - PRCA RAM Rodeo & Casey Donahew
- Saturday, Aug. 28 - PRCA RAM Rodeo & Dustin Lynch
- Sunday, Aug. 29 - PRCA RAM Rodeo & Diamond Rio
- Monday, Aug. 30 - PRCA RAM Rodeo
- Tuesday, Aug. 31 - Calcutta and Ranch Rodeo
- Thursday, Sept. 2 -George Thorogood and the Destroyers
- Friday, Sept. 3 - Jon Pardi
- Friday, Sept. 3 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour
- Saturday, Sept. 4 - Nelly
- Saturday, Sept. 4. - Demo Derby
