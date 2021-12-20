Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges to headline Colorado music festival

Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

ASPEN, Colo. — Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Leon Bridges will headline the annual Labor Day Experience in Aspen in 2022.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) said the three artists will each be performing at the festival for the first time.

Daily schedules and opening acts for the annual event held at Snowmass Town Park will be announced at a later date.

Three-day early bird passes went on sale Monday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at jazzaspensnowmass.org.

In addition to the three-day general admission pass, JAS said it will also offer a three-day deck pass that includes grille fare, private restrooms and a private bar with complimentary beer, wine and a daily cocktail.

JAS said it anticipates requiring all attendees of the Labor Day Experience to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of arrival at the event. These requirements are subject to change based on local and state health department policies and recommendations.

Best known for her time as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Nicks has also earned Grammy nominations for her solo work and tracks that include "Edge of Seventeen."

Stapleton is a five-time Grammy, 16-time CMA and seven-time ACM Award winner.

Bridges, a Grammy Award-winning R&B songwriter, released his third studio album in July.

