DENVER — Due to road closures caused by inclement weather, 2Cellos will not perform at Pepsi Center on Thursday, Feb. 14.

Cellist duo Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser were set to bring their "Let There Be Cello Tour" tour to the Mile High City, but their tour bus was blocked by snow.

“We are so sorry we can’t make it - we had a great time when we played Denver on our last tour, we were looking forward to playing an even bigger show at the Pepsi Center. Unfortunately the weather isn’t allowing us to get there this time. It is frustrating, we really wanted to play for you all. We will be back," said Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, in a news release.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains says ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

