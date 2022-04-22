2Cellos to make Colorado tour stop in 2022

Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser will perform in Colorado next year.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Cellist duo 2Cellos will bring their latest concert tour to Colorado in 2022, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains announced Monday.

In celebration of the duo's 10th anniversary, 2Cellos' "The Dedicated World Tour" will visit 13 U.S. cities including Broomfield. Other tour dates include Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, also known as 2Cellos, will perform at Broomfield's 1stBank Center on April 22, 2022.

Fans can expect to experience new music on the tour along with 2Cellos' staples including AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" and their "Game of Thrones" medley.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado tour stop go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $50 to $130.

2Cellos' February 2019 "Let There Be Cello Tour" concert at Denver's Ball Arena was canceled after their tour bus was blocked by snow.

“We are so sorry we can’t make it — we had a great time when we played Denver on our last tour, we were looking forward to playing an even bigger show at the Pepsi Center," said Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser. "Unfortunately the weather isn’t allowing us to get there this time. It is frustrating, we really wanted to play for you all. We will be back."

It's time to get 🎻🎻 back on the road!! USA, we're coming for you first in 2022!! Special fan presale starts TOMORROW at noon (local time), just use our special code 2022CELLOS - check out all the dates and links to tickets at https://t.co/kGK8BUnMgs#2cellos #live #tour pic.twitter.com/elmT9XZqo2 — 2CELLOS (@2CELLOS) July 19, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.