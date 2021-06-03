3 Doors Down announces 'The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour'

The 'Kryptonite' rockers will headline concerts in Greeley and Denver this summer.

DENVER — Live music is back and 3 Doors Down is hitting the road.

Twenty years after their debut studio album that featured the hits "Kryptonite", "Loser," "Duck and Run" and "Be Like That," 3 Doors Down will launch a national tour this summer.

With special guests Seether, "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour" is scheduled to visit Denver's Bellco Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Tickets for the show at the Colorado Convention Center go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $29 to $110, plus applicable service fees.

Although 3 Doors Down's tour begins July 17 in Ohio, the rock band's first concert date of the summer will be at the Greeley Stampede on June 26.

The 2021 Superstars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede will feature performers Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, 3 Doors Down, HARDY and Lauren Alaina. TobyMac will headline the 2021 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night concert.

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 24 and runs through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series, tickets to the PRCA ProRodeo Series presented by JBS, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting and Demolition Derby will be available as well as carnival season passes.

The festival, which was canceled in 2020, celebrates all things Greeley with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games and a fireworks show on Independence Day.

