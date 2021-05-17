'Live From The Ride': 311 to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The 2021 Red Rocks concert season is filling up fast. Add rock band 311 to this year's schedule.

MORRISON, Colo — On the heels of their 30th anniversary as a band, 311 has announced a cross-country live tour that will head to Colorado this autumn.

The "Live From The Ride Tour" will bring 311 to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

The band will be joined by special guests Iration and Iya Terra on the tour which launches Saturday, Aug. 21 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for 311's all-ages tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $56 to $100 plus applicable service fees.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday, May 18 at 311.com.

“We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving,” said 311’s Nick Hexum. “The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience!”

The “Live From The Ride” tour announcement follows last week’s release of 311’s free mobile app, the new official home for the 311 Fan Club.

Did you hear the BIG NEWS?! Check out https://t.co/jwdvEf1tI5! Tour Pre-Sale starts Tues! Share the word! Where will we see YOU?! pic.twitter.com/DXrd8rkffH — 311 (@311) May 15, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.