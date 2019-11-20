DENVER — Colorado-based hip hop duo 3OH!3 will headline a 303 Day concert at Denver's new Mission Ballroom.

3OH!3 will be joined by hip hop star Lil Jon and Colorado-based electronic music duo Breathe Carolina at the Tuesday, March 3, 2020 concert.

A special guest has yet to be announced.

Tickets for the Mission Ballroom performance go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m. and the show is set for 7 p.m.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

