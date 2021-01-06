3OH!3 announces return to famous Colorado venue

3OH!3 and very special guests are set to play Red Rocks this summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado-based hip hop duo 3OH!3 is back.

The duo of Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

3OH!3 will be joined at the show by "very special guests" who have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices for the all-ages concert range from $50 to $70 plus applicable service fees.

Red Rocks announced last month that it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 person capacity, beginning Thursday, April 22, with the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

