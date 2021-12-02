'420 on the Rocks' has its 2022 lineup

420 on the Rocks moves back to its traditional April 20 date in 2022.

MORRISON, Colo. — The popular "420 on the Rocks" concert is returning to its traditional April 20 date in 2022 after being moved to September this year.

Pepper and Method Man & Redman will headline the annual concert on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Other performers scheduled to perform include Prof, Collie Buddz, DEMN, The Underachievers, and Keznamdi.

Tickets for the all-ages concert are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $150.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

We're taking over @RedRocksCO for 420 on the Rocks with @Methodman & @Therealredman, @Profgambo , @CollieBuddz + more, on April 20th! We're incredibly honored to be headlining Red Rocks this year. Get your tickets on sale this Friday at 9am PST 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bpxkh2Z4ra — pepper (@pepperlive) December 1, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.