DENVER — 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) are returning to the Centennial State in 2020.

The "No Shame 2020 Tour" will stop at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The Band Camino will open all concerts on the North American tour, which launches in Denver and continues through Sept. 26 in Concord, California.

Tickets for the Fillmore Auditorium show go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com and at the Fillmore box office. Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album which includes the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.”

5SOS is the only band in chart history to see its first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

Ashton Irwin, from left, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of the band 5 Seconds of Summer pose for photographers backstage during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Located at Clarkson and Colfax in the heart of downtown Denver, the Fillmore Auditorium has hosted over 3,000 performances during its first 20 years as one Colorado's premier live music venues.

