50 Cent celebrating 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' anniversary in Colorado

"You’ve waited long enough! The Final Lap Tour celebrating Get Rich or Die Tryin' 20 years later," said 50 Cent.

DENVER — Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is headed out on a global tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."

Jackson announced Thursday that the "Final Lap Tour" will make stops across North America and Europe this summer and fall.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, July 23.

Live Nation, organizers of the new tour, said 50 Cent will be "performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades."

The tour features support from special guest Busta Rhymes at every show and Jeremih across North American stops.

Fans in North America can register through Sunday, May 7, at 9:59 p.m. MT, for the Verified Fan ticket presale. Fans who receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10.

Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making… pic.twitter.com/xDFWzxJBRm — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2023

FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Fri Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Jul 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Aug 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Wed Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 04 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 06 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR

Thu Sep 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri Sep 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed Oct 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Thu Oct 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum

Sat Oct 07 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 09 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga

Wed Oct 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sun Oct 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Sat Oct 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia

Sun Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Wed Oct 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

Thu Oct 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Sat Oct 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith

Thu Nov 02 – Nantes, France – Zenith

Fri Nov 03 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon Nov 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2

Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

