50 Cent celebrating 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' anniversary in Colorado

DENVER — Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is headed out on a global tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."
Jackson announced Thursday that the "Final Lap Tour" will make stops across North America and Europe this summer and fall.
The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, July 23.
Live Nation, organizers of the new tour, said 50 Cent will be "performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades."
The tour features support from special guest Busta Rhymes at every show and Jeremih across North American stops.
Fans in North America can register through Sunday, May 7, at 9:59 p.m. MT, for the Verified Fan ticket presale. Fans who receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10.
Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.
FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
- Fri Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
- Sun Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Tue Jul 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Thu Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Jul 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Wed Aug 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Thu Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sat Aug 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Tue Aug 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Wed Aug 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Aug 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Sun Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Tue Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Wed Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- Thu Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Fri Aug 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sun Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Thu Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Mon Sep 04 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Sep 06 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- Fri Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR
- Thu Sep 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Fri Sep 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- Sat Sep 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Wed Oct 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
- Thu Oct 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum
- Sat Oct 07 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Mon Oct 09 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga
- Wed Oct 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena
- Sat Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Sun Oct 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena
- Fri Oct 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- Sat Oct 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia
- Sun Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
- Tue Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- Wed Oct 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
- Thu Oct 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
- Sat Oct 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- Tue Oct 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith
- Thu Nov 02 – Nantes, France – Zenith
- Fri Nov 03 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena
- Mon Nov 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena
- Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2
- Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
