DENVER — A Day To Remember will bring "The Degenerates Tour" to Colorado this autumn, the rock band announced Tuesday.

Special guests I Prevail and Beartooth will join the band at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for the Colorado rock concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com.

Recently featured on Marshmello’s single “Rescue Me,” A Day to Remember are making their first new music since 2016’s Bad Vibrations.

The Degenerates Fall 2019 Tour will kick off Friday, Sept. 6 in Buffalo before visiting 30 cities.

Each of A Day To Remember’s releases have hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock, Indie and/or Alternative Charts and the band has racked up over 400 million Spotify streams and 500 million YouTube views.

Eli Clark, from left, Richard "Eric" Vanlerberghe, Dylan Bowman and Brian Burkheiser of I Prevail perform at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

