Aaron Watson to headline Colorado Prairie Music Fest 2021

Get an authentic taste of Colorado’s cattle country at the 126th annual Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo.

HUGO, Colo. — Country music star Aaron Watson will headline the 4th annual Colorado Prairie Music Festival in August.

The Texas country music favorite will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 13 under the Livestock Barn at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in the small town of Hugo.

The annual Colorado Prairie Music Festival will take place at the same time as the town's 126th annual Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo.

Tickets to see Watson go on sale Friday, March 25 online at ColoradoPrairieMusicFest.com for $30 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

The Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo is celebrating its 126th anniversary in 2021 after being canceled in 2020. The fair offers free admission to its fair, kids’ events, and rodeo each August.

Watson's "independent Texas spirit and strong work ethic are emblematic of the western lifestyle; virtues which have taken him from humble honky-tonks to multiple sold-out tours around the world," according to festival organizers.

Watson is known for this singles "Outta Style," "That Look," "Walls," and more.

Hugo, Colorado, is located 15 miles southeast of Limon off of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado. Hugo is located about 104 miles from Denver.

For information on where to eat, stay and play in Lincoln County, visit seelincolncounty.com.

