Above & Beyond to headline Red Rocks in October

The popular English electronic music group is making a return to the Centennial State.

MORRISON, Colo. — English electronic music group Above & Beyond have announced a performance in the Centennial State this autumn.

The group will headline a concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Tickets for the Morrison show go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849 for between $55 and $120.

A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

This will be Above & Beyond's fourth headline show at Red Rocks, a venue they've named a track after (2018's "Red Rocks").

The band, made up of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki, was formed in 2000.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Friday 22 October.



Pre-sale begins Wednesday 19th May at 10am MT. General on sale opens on Thursday 20th May at 12pm MT.



Sign up for access: https://t.co/YHQBeoFCaF pic.twitter.com/UFSB6vCBlu — Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond) May 17, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.