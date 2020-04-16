DENVER — Music promoter AEG Presents has announced several concert cancellations in Colorado due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of Colorado's music venues have remained closed since the pandemic led to the banning of large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. AEG Presents said they hope to be able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible.

For concerts where a new date is announced, ticket holders do not need to take any action but will be notified by email for the new date.

If a show cannot be rescheduled once the ban on large gatherings has lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used to make the purchase within 30 days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase, according to AEG.

Here's a list of some concerts that have been canceled or postponed so far:

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Canceled:

April 16, 2020 - Snoop Dogg/Wiz Khalifa

April 25 - Lotus

May 22 - The Motet with Turkuaz, Adrian Belew, Rubblebucket

May 23 - The Devil Makes Three, Punch Brothers, Charley Crockett

May 25, 2020 - Jai Wolf, Kasbo, Manila Killa, Claud

May 29, 2020 - Chroemo/Madeon

Rescheduled:

April 20, 2020 - 420 On the Rocks: Ice Cube/Method Man & Redman. Reschedule date TBD.

May 16, 2020 - Global Dub. Rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 25. All tickets honored for new date.

Mission Ballroom

Canceled:

April 24, 2020 - Youngboy Never Broke Again

April 30, 2020 - Gary Allan

May 27, 2020 - Foals & Local Natives

June 3, 2020 - Alice Cooper and Tesla

June 20, 2020 - Sluggtopia IV: Snails

Rescheduled:

April 8, 2020 - Thom Yorke. Rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 19.

April 21, 2020 - Beth Hart. New concert date TBD.

Ogden Theatre

Canceled:

April 20, 2020 - Bombay Bicycle Club

April 24, 2020 - Snoh Aalegra

June 5 and June 6, 2020 - Boombox Cartel

Rescheduled:

June 4, 2020 - Still Woozy. New date TBD.

Gothic Theatre

Canceled:

April 18, 2020 - Napalm Death

Rescheduled:

April 10 & April 11: Voodoo Dead ft. Steve Kimock, Jeff Chimenti, George Porter Jr., John Morgan Kimock and Jackie. Rescheduled for Thursday Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

April 19, 2020 - Squarepusher. Rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

March 29, 2020 - Of Montreal. Rescheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

June 9, 2020 - Lovelytheband. Reschedule date TBD.

Bluebird Theatre

Canceled:

April 16 - Post Animal

April 17, 2020 - Dave Simmonett

April 19, 2020 - Holly Bowling

April 22, 2020 - Ali Gatie

May 5, 2020 - Weyes Blood

June 2, 2020 - Town Mountain

Rescheduled:

April 4, 2020 - Luttrell. Rescheduled for Aug. 20, 2020.

April 8, 2020 - Yung Pinch. Rescheduled date TBD

Additional concert information can be found on each's venue website.

The first cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in February. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado and since that time 8,280 people have tested positive for the disease and 357 people have died.

