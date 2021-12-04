Indie pop trio AJR books Fiddler's Green concert

Apple Music named AJR’s hit “Weak” one of the Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning alternative indie pop trio AJR is bringing its "The OK Orchestra Tour" to Colorado next summer.

AJR will perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado tour stop go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $100 plus applicable service fees.

AJR is known for their massive hit singles "Bang!" and "Weak." Apple Music named AJR’s hit “Weak” one of the Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.

OK ORCHESTRA TOUR. Presale Tuesday, on sale Friday. Everything is new. Completely. New. pic.twitter.com/GjbLQk2tw4 — AJR (@AJRBrothers) April 11, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

