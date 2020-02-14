DENVER — Grammy Award-winning alternative indie pop trio AJR is bringing its "Everything Everywhere Tour" to Colorado this summer.

AJR will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 13 with special guest Ashe and more to be announced.

Tickets for the summer concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com and LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have presale ticket access from Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

AJR's fans can get presale ticket access from Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. at AJRBrothers.com.

The "Everything Everywhere Tour" produced by Live Nation launches Tuesday, July 21 in Dallas.

Ryan Met, left, Jack Met, center, and Adam Met, right, of AJR pose for a portrait on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago.

AJR's new track "BANG!" recently racked up over 2 million total streams in the first 48 hours of its release, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

Apple Music named AJR’s hit “Weak” one of the Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.

WATCH: AJR - Weak

Pepsi Center is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened on Oct. 1, 1999 in downtown Denver.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.

