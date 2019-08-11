DENVER — Country music legend Alan Jackson has announced that his next tour will visit the Centennial State in 2020.

Jackson's next tour will begin in January and stretch into October.

The "Gone Country" icon will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

The tour's special guests and ticket on-sale date have yet to be announced.

Having sold 75 million records worldwide, Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Alan Jackson performs "Chattahoochee" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jackson has had 26 No. 1 country hits including:

I'd Love You All Over Again

Don't Rock the Jukebox

Someday

Dallas

Love's Got a Hold On You

She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)

Chattahoochee

Summertime Blues

Livin' on Love

Gone Country

I Don't Even Know Your Name

Tall, Tall Trees

I'll Try

Little Bitty

There Goes

Right on the Money

It Must Be Love

Where I Come From

Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)

Drive (For Daddy Gene)

It's Five O'Clock Somewhere

Remember When

Small Town Southern Man

Good Time

Country Boy

