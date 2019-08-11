DENVER — Country music legend Alan Jackson has announced that his next tour will visit the Centennial State in 2020.
Jackson's next tour will begin in January and stretch into October.
The "Gone Country" icon will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
The tour's special guests and ticket on-sale date have yet to be announced.
Having sold 75 million records worldwide, Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
Jackson has had 26 No. 1 country hits including:
- I'd Love You All Over Again
- Don't Rock the Jukebox
- Someday
- Dallas
- Love's Got a Hold On You
- She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)
- Chattahoochee
- Summertime Blues
- Livin' on Love
- Gone Country
- I Don't Even Know Your Name
- Tall, Tall Trees
- I'll Try
- Little Bitty
- There Goes
- Right on the Money
- It Must Be Love
- Where I Come From
- Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)
- Drive (For Daddy Gene)
- It's Five O'Clock Somewhere
- Remember When
- Small Town Southern Man
- Good Time
- Country Boy
