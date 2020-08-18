Alan Jackson moves Denver concert to August 2021

DENVER — Country music legend Alan Jackson won't be visiting the Centennial State this year.
The Country Music Hall of Famer's Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 concert at Pepsi Center has been rescheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Tickets for Jackson's 2020 concert will be honored at the 2021 show. Tickets are on sale now at AltitudeTickets.com.
Having sold 75 million records worldwide, Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
Jackson has had 26 No. 1 country hits including:
- I'd Love You All Over Again
- Don't Rock the Jukebox
- Someday
- Dallas
- Love's Got a Hold On You
- She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)
- Chattahoochee
- Summertime Blues
- Livin' on Love
- Gone Country
- I Don't Even Know Your Name
- Tall, Tall Trees
- I'll Try
- Little Bitty
- There Goes
- Right on the Money
- It Must Be Love
- Where I Come From
- Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)
- Drive (For Daddy Gene)
- It's Five O'Clock Somewhere
- Remember When
- Small Town Southern Man
- Good Time
- Country Boy
Pepsi Center is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999.
The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.
