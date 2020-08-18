Alan Jackson moves Denver concert to August 2021

The "Gone Country" icon has rescheduled his Pepsi Center concert to Aug. 6, 2021.

DENVER — Country music legend Alan Jackson won't be visiting the Centennial State this year.

The Country Music Hall of Famer's Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 concert at Pepsi Center has been rescheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Tickets for Jackson's 2020 concert will be honored at the 2021 show. Tickets are on sale now at AltitudeTickets.com.

Having sold 75 million records worldwide, Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jackson has had 26 No. 1 country hits including:

I'd Love You All Over Again

Don't Rock the Jukebox

Someday

Dallas

Love's Got a Hold On You

She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)

Chattahoochee

Summertime Blues

Livin' on Love

Gone Country

I Don't Even Know Your Name

Tall, Tall Trees

I'll Try

Little Bitty

There Goes

Right on the Money

It Must Be Love

Where I Come From

Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)

Drive (For Daddy Gene)

It's Five O'Clock Somewhere

Remember When

Small Town Southern Man

Good Time

Country Boy

Pepsi Center is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.

