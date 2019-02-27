DENVER — Pop musician Shawn Mendes has tapped Alessia Cara to join him on his upcoming "Shawn Mendes: The Tour."

Mendes and Cara will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Tuesday, July 2.

Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert are on sale now at AltitudeTickets.com. Each ticket sold comes with one physical CD copy of Mendes' album, "Shawn Mendes."

Altitude Tickets

"Shawn Mendes: The Tour" is the artist's third global concert tour. The tour launches March 7 and includes over 95 concerts.

For all tour dates and ticket info please visit, ShawnMendesTheTour.com.

Shawn Mendes poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

