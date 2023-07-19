x
Alice Cooper announces Colorado concert

Alice Cooper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 by Rob Zombie.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alice Cooper has booked a new tour stop in Colorado later this year.

The rock and roll legend has scheduled a concert performance at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Tickets for the all-ages show will go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $60 to $130 plus service fees.

Alice Cooper is still set to perform at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Saturday, Sept. 16, with Rob Zombie on the "Freaks on Parade" tour. Ministry and Filter will provide support.

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Alice Cooper performs onstage at the Budweiser Stage on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

