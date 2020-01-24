DENVER — Rock and roll icon Alice Cooper has announced his next North American tour will visit Colorado in 2020.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will play Denver's new Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, June 3 with guests Tesla and Lita Ford.

The "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour, which debuted last summer, will extend into summer 2020 with dozens of new concert stops.

Tickets for the Mission Ballroom concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $75 to $125, plus service fees.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

