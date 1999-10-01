'Keys to the Summer Tour': Alicia Keys is coming to Colorado

The tour will feature Keys, for the first time ever, in a 360-degree, “in the round” production setup.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Alicia Keys has announced a stop in Colorado this summer as part of her latest concert tour.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist will play Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, July 27.

The "Keys to the Summer" North American summer concert tour is scheduled to begin June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The 23-date arena tour will allow Keys to play in a 360-degree, “in the round” production setup for the first time ever. Concert promoter Live Nation said the tour has a "completely reimagined and redesigned concert experience and set list."

The general ticket sale will begin Friday, April 21, at 9 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Pre-sales will run from Tuesday, April 18, to Thursday, April 20. Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare pre-sales will launch Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. MT. Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Venue Pre-sales will launch Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR 🗝️☀️I’m about to bring you these NEW VIBRATIONNNSSSS ⚡️⚡️⚡️🌟🌟🌟My first ever 360 tour!!



Where are you pullin’ up to rock with me? https://t.co/oRA4XTmAL5 pic.twitter.com/KFmGiD6Y8m — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 18, 2023

"The 'Keys to the Summer Tour' is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation!" Keys said. "It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!"

For more information on the tour and for tickets, visit AliciaKeys.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.