All Time Low announces Red Rocks concert

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to spring, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

DENVER — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow.

Warped Tour legends All Time Low and Mayday Parade are teaming for a concert at the iconic Colorado music venue on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The pop-punk legends will be joined by Games We Play at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre performance.

Tickets for the all-ages show are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $50 to $90.

A presale begins Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

