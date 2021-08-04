Andrea Bocelli returns on Halloween for Colorado concert

The Italian tenor has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide.

DENVER — One of the world's most-beloved tenors will return to Colorado for a Halloween night concert.

Andrea Bocelli announced his "Believe North American Tour" will come to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Ball Arena performance can be purchased at BallArena.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The new tour kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Wisconsin and will stop in 21 cities in support of his latest album, "Believe."

"It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities,” said Bocelli. “It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together.”

Bocelli said his fall tour will feature performances from his new album which is described as "a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits and famed love songs."

Additionally, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sale throughout the tour will go toward empowering people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, and distress due to illness and social exclusion.

The concept of ‘BELIEVE’ is based on three words: faith, hope and charity. We are delighted to finally be able to share this deeply personal selection of music with you. #BELIEVE is OUT NOW: https://t.co/Az2VWRgHJZ pic.twitter.com/30n1QbxGQN — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) November 13, 2020

