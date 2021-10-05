'The Art of Joy': Andy Grammer announces 2022 tour

DENVER — The newest North American tour of pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer will stop in Colorado in February.
"The Art of Joy Tour" is scheduled to visit 17 cities in 2022 including a visit to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Feb. 22.
Grammer's tour will also make stops in Cleveland, Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. There will be several pre-sales including a VIP pre-sale on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m., a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. and an artist pre-sale on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at AndyGrammer.com.
"I'm going on tour!" said Grammer on Twitter. "I feel like it's been forever since I've seen you."
Grammer is known for his hit songs “Keep Your Head Up," “Fine By Me,” "Honey, I'm Good," "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)" and "Fresh Eyes."
Grammer will release a new full-length album in early 2022.
