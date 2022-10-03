Arctic Monkeys announce Red Rocks return

MORRISON, Colo. — Arctic Monkeys have announced a slew of concert dates for 2023, including a stop at Colorado's famed Red Rocks.
The English rock band will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Tickets for the all-ages concert range from $65 to $110 plus applicable service charges at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.
Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale now through Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. The presale begins Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.
General ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.