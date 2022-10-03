Arctic Monkeys announce Red Rocks return

Arctic Monkeys' latest album is to be released Oct. 21.

MORRISON, Colo. — Arctic Monkeys have announced a slew of concert dates for 2023, including a stop at Colorado's famed Red Rocks.

The English rock band will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Tickets for the all-ages concert range from $65 to $110 plus applicable service charges at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale now through Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. The presale begins Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Arctic Monkeys announce their North American Tour 2023 with special guests @fontainesdublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday. Fan pre-sale begins at 10am local time this Thursday, for info on how to get access, visit the bands website: https://t.co/26HWOMAlki pic.twitter.com/u5zNUTrulz — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 3, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

