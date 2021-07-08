Colorado Symphony to perform 'Aretha: A Tribute' at Red Rocks

Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw will perform iconic hits including "Respect," "Think," "A Natural Woman" and "Chain of Fools."

MORRISON, Colo. — Fresh off this weekend's performances at Red Rocks, Colorado Symphony announced Monday the orchestra will be returning to the venue later this summer.

Colorado Symphony will perform "Aretha: A Tribute" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The tribute to the Queen of Soul will feature Colorado favorite Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw performing such iconic hits as “Respect,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Amazing Grace,” and many more. Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon will lead the Colorado Symphony in the under-the-stars tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

