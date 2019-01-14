DENVER — Colorado fans of Ariana Grande will have to wait longer to see the "thank u, next" pop star.

Ariana Grande has rescheduled her Pepsi Center concert due to her recently announced Coachella headline appearance.

"The Sweetener World Tour" concert previously scheduled for April 20 will now take place Thursday, July 11.

Concert promoter Live Nation says all tickets for the April concert will be honored on July 11. Tickets are now on sale at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

In addition to Denver, Grande's Cochella appearance also forced the rescheduling of concerts in Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Salt Lake City.

Grande's "thank u, next" recently set the record for most Spotify streams for a song by a female artist in a single week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Live Nation