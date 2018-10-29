DENVER — Pop singer Ariana Grande will stop in Colorado on the first leg of The Sweetener World Tour, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday morning.

Ariana Grande will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 5 at AltitudeTickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

American Express Card Members will have early access to tickets beginning Thursday, November 1 at 10 a.m.

The Sweetener World Tour is set to begin March 18 in Albany and will continue through June 18 in New York City.

Grande's recent single “No Tears Left To Cry” debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 88 countries worldwide.

