ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities’ Outdoor Amphitheatre will come alive again this summer with another fun lineup of musical artists, groups and organizations.

FACE Vocal Band, The Capitol Steps, and The Australian Pink Floyd Show are among the first wave of announced performers set to play the venue in 2020.

Third Law Dance/Theater, Wonderbound, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Colorado Ballet, the Denver Brass, and the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will also delight audiences this summer.

The Arvada Center says additional concerts and performances will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Arvada Center Summer Concert Series 2020: First Wave Announcement

June 5 - The Capitol Steps – The Lyin’ Kings

June 19-20 - Wonderbound (indoors)

June 28 - Denver Brass

July 18 - Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Aug. 1 - Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (indoors)

Aug. 11 - The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 15 - FACE Vocal Band

Aug. 29 - Colorado Ballet

Sept. 12 - Ultimate 70s Tour: Poco, Orleans, and Pure Prairie League

Tickets for these concerts are now on sale at ArvadaCenter.org.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Steuben’s will be setting up shop at the Arvada Center again in 2020, selling food and refreshments for every performance.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

RELATED: Denver Botanic Gardens summer concert series partially unveiled

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS