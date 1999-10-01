Avenged Sevenfold announces Denver arena concert

Avenged Sevenfold has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums.

DENVER — Avenged Sevenfold is returning to Colorado for the first time in five years.

The heavy metal rock group has announced the second leg of their "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour with stops in Denver, Nashville, Austin, Fort Worth and more.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Tickets will be available starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale through Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. MT. Additional presales will run throughout the week.

The general on sale is on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Avenged Sevenfold's Denver support will be announced at a later date.

Falling In Reverse will be on the tour, but not at the Denver show. Falling in Reverse will be playing Red Rocks on Tuesday, July 11, however.

Comprised of M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman, Avenged Sevenfold has sold more than 10 albums worldwide. The group’s first single in seven years is “Nobody.”

Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour Pt. 2 • September 16 through October 15 • with special guest @FIROfficial.

@DeathbatsClub members and #TicketPass holders can unlock exclusive first access to request tickets NOW until tomorrow at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.



Pre-sale for the… pic.twitter.com/qKXiFbfOQr — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) April 11, 2023

"TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain," said M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold. "We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first."

"At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into "tiers" over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.)."

Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Sep 16 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Sep 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tues, Sept 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 02 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Tue Oct 03 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Sat Oct 07 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 12 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

