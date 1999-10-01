Avenged Sevenfold announces Denver arena concert

DENVER — Avenged Sevenfold is returning to Colorado for the first time in five years.
The heavy metal rock group has announced the second leg of their "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour with stops in Denver, Nashville, Austin, Fort Worth and more.
The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Tickets will be available starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale through Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. MT. Additional presales will run throughout the week.
The general on sale is on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Avenged Sevenfold's Denver support will be announced at a later date.
Falling In Reverse will be on the tour, but not at the Denver show. Falling in Reverse will be playing Red Rocks on Tuesday, July 11, however.
Comprised of M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman, Avenged Sevenfold has sold more than 10 albums worldwide. The group’s first single in seven years is “Nobody.”
"TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain," said M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold. "We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first."
"At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into "tiers" over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.)."
- Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
- Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
- Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
- Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sat Sep 16 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 17 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed Sep 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Mon Sep 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Tues, Sept 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Thu Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Mon Oct 02 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- Tue Oct 03 – Portland, OR – MODA Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Tue Oct 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Thu Oct 12 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sun Oct 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
