The Avett Brothers are back again for 3 shows at Red Rocks

The Avett Brothers make their Red Rocks Amphitheatre return in July 2022.

DENVER — The Avett Brothers will once again grace Red Rocks and they’ll be there for three memorable summer nights.

The Avett Brothers announced Friday they will headline the iconic Morrison venue on Friday, July 8, Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Each concert will feature different opening acts:

Friday, July 8 with Darrel Scott

Saturday, July 9 with special guest TBA

Sunday, July 10 with Regina Spektor

Tickets for the three Colorado concerts go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Ticket prices for the all-ages shows range from $65 to $125 plus service charges.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

