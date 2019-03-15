DENVER — Multi-platinum R&B group B2K are back together for a new tour, which is set to stop in Denver in May.

"The Millennium Tour" will feature the reunion of Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B, as well as special tour guests Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V.

The tour will perform at Pepsi Center on Thursday, May 23.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com.

“Omarion Worldwide and Omarion are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance that will awaken cherished memories and create new indelible ones for the next generation," said Michelle Le Fleur of Omarion Worldwide, in a news release. "While admiring their solo successes’, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion, and with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality.”

The tour will stop in 25 cities across the United States.

“The pandemonium continues!" said Damuer H. Leffridge of Blvd. Music, in a news release. "The undeniable and highly desired reunification of B2K is finally here! Realigning the guys was nothing short of magical. We're excited to make this tour happen for the fans. On behalf of Boog and the team at Blvd. Music, we’re thrilled to announce that the fans relentless petition for a reunion has not gone unheeded. Through collaborative efforts B2K answered the call. The stage has been set, the journey continues, please get ready for the triumphant return of B2K."

B2K pose for photographers after receiving the 'R&B/Hip-Hop Single of the year' award during The 2002 Billboard Music Awards Monday, Dec. 9, 2002 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

AP Photo/Eric Jamison

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS