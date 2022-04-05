Backstreet Boys are back again in Colorado this summer

Backstreet's back in Colorado after twice postponing their massive DNA World Tour.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo — Oh my gosh, they're back again.

The Backstreet Boys will bring the "DNA World Tour" back to Colorado, just a little later than initially planned.

The iconic pop music quintet will bring their postponed cross-country tour to Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 and later was moved to 2021 and then moved to this year.

Tickets for the 2020 (and 2021) Denver performance will be honored for the 2022 Colorado concert. Tickets are also on sale now at AXS.com for between $45 and $250.

Following a sold-out tour in 2019, the Backstreet Boys will now launch their second leg of the DNA World Tour in California in June after a run of concerts in Las Vegas in April.

WE’RE ADDING MORE SHOWS TO THE #DNAWORLDTOUR2022 🧬 Europe, we heard you and we’re heading back your way this October & November! North America, we’re hitting 12 new cities across the US & Canada to make sure we can see as many of you as possible! pic.twitter.com/KzeuE9pKLi — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) April 5, 2022

The 2019 DNA World Tour was the band's biggest tour in 18 years. The Backstreet Boys last performed in Colorado at Pepsi Center on Aug. 8, 2019.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can," said Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. "We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans. We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer."

Backstreet Boys, also known as BSB, consist of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.

DNA World Tour

4/8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

6/4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/5 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

6/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

6/13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/14 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6/20 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

6/22 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/8 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest (American Family Insurance Amp)

7/10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/16 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/17 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

7/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

7/28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/2 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

8/12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/19 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/21 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

8/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

8/24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

8/26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

8/27 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

8/29 - Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

9/1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

9/3 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

9/8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/9 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

9/11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

9/13 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

9/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/3 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

10/4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

10/6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10/9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10/12 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 - Hannover, Germany - Zag Arena

10/18 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

10/20 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

10/22 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

10/25 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

10/27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

10/29 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

10/30 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

11/2 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena

11/4 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen

11/6 - London, UK - The 02

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

